The Battleship Texas Is Facing A Funding Emergency

One of the state’s most historic tourist attractions is rotting away.

The Battleship Texas began service more than 100 years ago, fought in both world wars, and served as a front-line battleship until she was decommissioned in 1948. The vessel is also a national historic landmark, but her deterioration is accelerating – and massive recent leaks are threatening to scuttle Mighty T right where she’s berthed.

Money is supposedly on the way from the legislature, but it’s not nearly enough and may not arrive in time. Already the giant ship is listing severely to starboard, and the end result may be to simply cut her up for scrap.

The question now is whether Texans have any desire to save her.