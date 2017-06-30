UTD Students Create Giant Fidget Spinner, Measuring 45 Inches And Weighing 150 Pounds!

The future of the world is in good hands if these students work as hard in class as they did on this gigantic fidget spinner.

Four students from the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson created this behemoth, measuring 45 inches in diameter and weighing in at 150 pounds. We haven’t seen anything that would oppose it, so it’s probably safe to say this is the world’s largest fidget spinner.

Overall, it took the students 20 man-hours for the fidget spinner to come together. They have submitted their work to the Guinness Book of World Records, which will hopefully make them official.

Via WFAA