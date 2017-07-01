Adele Cancels Final Shows Due To “Damaged” Vocals

Pop star sensation Adele says that she is canceling her final shows because she says she has “damaged vocals”, according to an article by KHOU 11 News in Houston.

Adele, after performing 2 nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, says that she was struggling singing in front of a sold out crowd. So what she did, was she went to the doctor to get her voice/throat checked out and the doctor gave her the bad news.

She says “And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say that I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement”.

Unfortunately the medications that any sorts of medication would not help her vocal cords and she even thought about lip syncing because she does not want to disappoint her fans but would rather sing than lip sync.

To read her full article, click the link. Prayers to Adele and hoping that she can have a speedy recovery on her vocal cords really soon!!

-Marco A. Salinas