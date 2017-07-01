Bucket List: 21 Cities To Visit on 4th of July

July 1, 2017 7:47 AM
I know what you’re thinking…… You want to take the kids, your spouse, your boyfriend or girlfriend to go see fireworks somewhere close to home, of course, that is a must and a very great tradition here in the U.S.

What you should also do, is definitely visiting these 21 cities that go ALL OUT for Independence Day, and guess what? usatoday.com has told us which 21 cities are the best cities to go to on 4th of July and here they are…..

 

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Columbia, SC
  4. Mount Rushmore, SD
  5. New Orleans, LA
  6. Bar Harbor, ME
  7. San Diego, CA
  8. Memphis, TN
  9. Miami, FL
  10. NYC
  11. Chicago, IL
  12. Flagstaff, AZ
  13. Bend, OR
  14. Newtown, PA
  15. Boulder, CO
  16. Whitefish, MT
  17. Boston, MA
  18. Philadelphia, PA
  19. Bristol, R.I.
  20. Anchorage, AL
  21. Charleston, SC

To see what each city’s festivities and firework shows, click here for more information. Definitely plan a trip and do something out of the ordinary! You might just come back for more or go visit somewhere else!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

