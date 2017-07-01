Fidget Spinner Cookies Are Now Available At A North Texas Bakery Chain

If you live in DFW, chances are you’ve stopped by one of Celebrity Café and Bakery’s six North Texas locations. Their cakes and cookies are to die for.

And in case you needed another reason to stop by this delectable business, Celebrity Café and Bakery is getting into the fidget spinner craze by selling their own fidget spinner cookies (watch one spin below)!

These aren’t just pretty to look at (and tasty to eat!), either: they actually spin on a plate like non bakery-item fidget spinners!

Owner Brian Livingston tracked down a fidget spinner cookie cutter; and one of his decorators devised a way to make them spin. It turns out it’s the edible sugar crystal on the bottom that allows it to spin.

And if you’re a parent, and might be a little tired of this new craze, don’t worry…the edible fidget spinner cookie is gone in just a few bites.

Celebrity Café and Bakery’s fidget spinner cookies are $4.00 each at all of their locations: but you might want to place a special order 24-hours in advance just to be sure.

Livingston also wanted to remind you: Celebrity Café and Bakery can recreate almost any creative bakery work of art you see online…just bring it in!

Source: CBS DFW

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.