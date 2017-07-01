Find Out What Crazy Iron Man / Spider-Man Theory Is Actually True

Most of the fan theories that bounce around the internet about superheroes are just that: THEORIES. However, a long-held and popular theory linking Iron Man to a young Peter Parker (Spider-Man) has just been proven to be true!

Go ahead and watch the brief video above. Remember it? It’s from Iron Man 2. In a recent interview, Spider-Man: Homecoming star (and new Peter Parker/Spider-Man) Tom Holland confirmed that the little boy dressed as Iron Man is indeed Peter Parker! Still a little skeptical? Don’t be. Apparently, Holland went right to the horse’s mouth to get the info: Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige.

So, yes, Peter Parker has been in the Marvel (cinema) Universe since (almost) the beginning!

Nice work, Tom.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters next Friday, July 7th.

Source: New York Post

