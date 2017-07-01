Find Out What Crazy Iron Man / Spider-Man Theory Is Actually True

July 1, 2017 1:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Marvel Studios, New York Post, Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland

Most of the fan theories that bounce around the internet about superheroes are just that: THEORIES.  However, a long-held and popular theory linking Iron Man to a young Peter Parker (Spider-Man) has just been proven to be true!

Go ahead and watch the brief video above.  Remember it?  It’s from Iron Man 2.  In a recent interview, Spider-Man: Homecoming star (and new Peter Parker/Spider-Man) Tom Holland confirmed that the little boy dressed as Iron Man is indeed Peter Parker!  Still a little skeptical?  Don’t be.  Apparently, Holland went right to the horse’s mouth to get the info: Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige.

So, yes, Peter Parker has been in the Marvel (cinema) Universe since (almost) the beginning!

Nice work, Tom.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters next Friday, July 7th.

Source: New York Post

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live