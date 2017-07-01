#LoveWins in Germany

July 1, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: adoption, gay couples, gays, Germany, Government, Love Wins, Parliament, politics, President, Same-Sex Marriage, Voting

Another country has voted yes in the same-sex marriage debate, said in an article on abcnews.com.

German lawmakers went on a emotional debate where it ended up with a 393 in favor to 226 against for same-sex marriage.

Though, remember this, Chancellor Angela Merkel was against of same-sex marriage, but the 393 who voted in favor, including some from her party, said that they voted because it was on the “conscience”.

Though, they didn’t have an open voting, so what Chancellor Merkel did was called for an individual vote in which it came out in favor. In 2001, same-sex couples could receive their marriage licenses but didn’t get the marriage rights, which includes the ability to adopt children.

Now since it has voted in favor, it’ll now go through the Parliament, then signed off by the president. German lawmakers aren’t sure if she wanted this quick vote to avoid the next topic of same-sex adoption?

Well, for now, love has won in Germany and will be effect into law once it passes through the rest of the system!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live