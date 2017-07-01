Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” Sequel To Release in 2019

July 1, 2017 8:37 AM
Looks like Paramount Studios are going to make the Top Gun sequel to a reality, according to an article on ew.com. And yes, Tom Cruise is back and will be playing his role as “Maverick” in the film!

To make things even better, Paramount Studios has a release date for the movie, which is on July 12th, 2019. Yes I know it’s a long time from now, but those 2 years will fly by before you know it!!

In early June, Tom Cruise said that he didn’t want the movie to have a number on the title, so what he did was he suggested Top Gun: Maverick to Paramount and they have agreed!

Cruise was interviewed by Access Hollywood about the movie and says “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film like the first one… but a progression for Maverick.”

What do you hope to see in the sequel? I’m very excited for the sequel! It’s going to be awesome!!

