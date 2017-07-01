Watch DFW’s Bryan E. Wilson The Texas Law Hawk’s Hilarious Fireworks Safety Tips Video

July 1, 2017 1:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Hey, it’s only 48-seconds long…and actually contains some pretty helpful tips for our long 4th of July weekend.

And it conjures up images of Chris Farley and Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul!

Bryan E. Wilson, The Texas Law Hawk, is a criminal defense attorney out of Fort Worth.  In a genius marketing move (it got our attention!), he decided to create the video you’re watching above.

If you want to watch an attorney nearly blow himself up (let the jokes begin…), this video is for you!

