Hayley Williams, frontwoman for pop-punk band Paramore has called it quits with her husband, Chad Gilbert from pop-punk band New Found Glory, after a little over eight years together.  The pair announced their split in an Instagram posted late last night.

The two began dating in 2008, becoming engaged Christmas, 2014.

