Toronto Airport Removes Ad After Passengers Claim It’s Insulting To Cows

Animal rights activists claimed that an ad posted in Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport was disrespectful to cows, and called for its removal. The poster in question had text that read, “YOU’RE PRECIOUS CARGO, NOT CATTLE,” and outlined several upgrades that would soon be coming to the passenger terminal.

Activist Len Goldberg rallied a number of like-minded people and contacted the government body in charge of overseeing operation of the airport, PortsToronto, and complained. Eventually, the airport complied, and removed the ad, and promised that the campaign would no longer use that particular message going forward.

PortsToronto spokesperson, Deborah Wilson, explained that the ad was not intended to be insulting to animals. She said in a statement, “Perspective and discourse is an interesting and important element of any public campaign. We appreciate that these concerns were brought forward so that we could better understand the issue and respond quickly to remedy the situation.”

Via Edmonton Sun