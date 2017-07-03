Colombian Airline Considering Removing Seats And Making Passengers Stand

Colombian Airline VivaColombia is a budget airline who, at the very core of its being, is considerate of the many working class Colombian citizens and budget holiday makers who necessarily can’t afford air travel as is.

VivaColombia is exploring different options to make air travel affordable for all, including their latest plan, remove all seats, forcing passengers to stand on flights. The airline believes that by removing the seats, they can force more passengers onto each flight, thus reducing the costs of tickets.

Has the world has gone stark-raving mad? Budget airline VivaColombia wants to remove seats & make passengers stand!#aviation #avgeek pic.twitter.com/xvuWNx89RR — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) July 2, 2017

The airline is looking into vertical travel options, so all passengers would still be more secure and literally wouldn’t have to stand on flights on their own accord. This concept isn’t an original thought, either. In 2003, Airbus came up with the idea of a vertical seat for passengers, and Ryanair proposed similar technology in 2010.

Civil Aviation Authorities disagree with the notion that vertical seats are just as safe, and have not approved any of the sort for travel. Civil Aviation Director Alfredo Bocanegra said in an interview, “People have to travel like human beings. Anyone who had ridden on public mass transport knows that it’s not the best when you’re standing.”

Via Yahoo