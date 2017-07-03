Here Are Some Of The Best Fireworks Shows In North Texas

There’s tons to do on the 4th of July but in case you have no idea how to spend Independence Day check out this list of some of the best fireworks shows North Texas has to offer. Most of these shows are free too!

For the full list of shows including tons more in Tarrant, Collin and Denton County click here.

Dallas

Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park

Tuesday, State Fair Midway opens at noon, fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.

Carrolton

July 4 Community Fireworks Display at Josey Ranch Lake

Tuesday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Garland

Star-Spangled Spectacular at Firewheel Town Center

Monday, events start at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Grand Prairie

Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park

Monday-Tuesday, gates open at 3 p.m., first live race at 5 p.m., fireworks after the last race

Irving

Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, parade at 9 a.m. in the Irving Heritage District and fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Carolyn

Richardson

Family 4th Celebration at Breckinridge Park

Tuesday, live music starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Via NBC DFW