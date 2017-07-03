Man Accidentally Sits On Gun, Shoots Self In Groin

A Jacksonville, Florida man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after authorities say he accidentally sat on his gun, and shot himself in the crotch.

He was sitting in his Nissan Altima outside of his girlfriend’s home, when he immediately bolted into her house in a panic, heading straight for the bathroom. She followed him, and noticed the gunshot wound, and immediately took him to Memorial Hospital.

He underwent surgery, and will most likely make a full recovery as best you can after a situation like that. Police were called to the hospital just before 3am, as the injury was gunshot wound. After a search of the man’s records, police found he was convicted of cocaine possession in 2004.

As if you know, shooting yourself in the crotch isn’t bad enough, the man is going to be charged with possession of a firearm, as he is a convicted felon.

