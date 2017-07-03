Oreo Unveils New Flavor Just in Time for Fourth of July

Oreo has done it again! The popular cookie brand unveiled its new flavor just in time for the holiday weekend and it’s genius actually. Oreo has come together with Dunkin’ Donuts to bring the newest Oreo flavor: Mocha. That’s right Oreo’s Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha cookies are a thing now and coffee lovers everywhere can rejoice.

For big Oreo fans out there, this may not come as a surprise as the brand hinted the flavor in April, but this time, it’s finally here.

To summarize what this would taste like, think about a sweet cookie that mellows out an espresso flavor perfectly. Two well-loved brands coming together to deliver a cookie that also has an nice kick to it makes for the perfect dessert to add to all your cookouts this Fourth of July.

Would you eat these?

Limited Edition Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo! Found at: WinCo Foods #thejunkfoodaisle pic.twitter.com/WjBmTbYpgO — thejunkfoodaisle (@junkfoodaisle) July 2, 2017