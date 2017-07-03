Organizer Of Fyre Festival Arrested, Charged With Fraud

The Fyre Festival was meant to be a star-studded, exotic, music extravaganza tucked away on an island in the Bahamas. When festivalgoers, who paid anywhere in between $450 and $250,000 to attend, arrived, they found an event so disorganized and devolved into chaos, you would’ve thought they were actually arriving at Rikers.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

These are the secure lockers at Fyre Fest. They forgot to tell us we needed locks. #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/Tqyjqbg2Gy — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanElGallal) April 28, 2017

Billy McFarland was at the forefront of organizing, promoting, and finding investors for the event, nd for his part, has been arrested and is being charged with fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, McFarland is accused of “false representations to investors” in his company, Fyre Media LLC, and allegedly presented fake documents in order to persuade investors into putting over $1 million into his company.

One of the other organizers, rapper Ja Rule, defended he and McFarland, assuring fans they had no intention of frauding anyone, and truly wanted to put on the festival.

Obviously, the U.S. Attorney’s office feels that McFarland needs to pay. He appeared Saturday before a judge, and was released from jail on a $300,000 bond. Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, is not under arrest, and is not considered a “subject of the investigation,” according to his attorney.

