BREAKING: Prince’s Drummer Passes Away

John Blackwell Jr, a successful drummer who toured with Prince has passed away Tuesday, said in an article on TMZ.

His wife Yaritza told TMZ that he was surrounded my family when he passed. She says “Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

As we don’t know what was the cause of this death, but we know that last year, he was battling with a brain tumor and was being tested and treated at a hospital in Japan. His wife, Yaritza, created a GoFundMe account to pay for his medical expenses which made over $78,000.

Blackwell Jr started drumming at the age of 3, following his father’s footsteps as he too became a successful drummer. Blackwell Jr has toured with Patti LaBelle and Justin Timberlake before meeting Prince. He toured with Timberlake with his FutureSex/LoveSounds album.

John Blackwell Jr was only 43 when he passed. #RIPJohnBlackwellJr

-Marco A. Salinas