Dad Takes Daughter’s Phone Away and Leaves Her with a Hilarious Note

July 4, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: dad, Grounded, iPhone, Note, Reddit, T-mobile, Troll, WiFi

Whether we’ve been ones grounded or have been grounded with a phone time-out, we’ve all been there. And being without your phone as a kid could very well be a true tragedy. One dad decided to take it even further and made the situation probably 1000 times worse in a hilarious troll move.

One Reddit user decided to share a gem he found recently. A girl who got her phone taken up by her dad received a note he slid under the door and it’s hilarious.

Girl got her phone taken away by her parents and later her dad slid this under her door from pics

We can’t tell what’s the best part here the minutes between the “texts” or the emojis he chose? One thing’s for sure: “Daddio” receives some funny parenting points for this one!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live