Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After Abuse From Trolls Becomes Too Much

July 4, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: abuse, divide, ed sheeran, Haters, music, online, quit, Social Media, Trolls, Twitter

Ed Sheeran will not be posting on Twitter anytime soon.  The singer has quit the social media platform after a relentless stream of hate-filled messages were sent his way from haters and trolls.

Sheeran told The Sun, “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely.  I can’t read it.  I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.  One comment ruins your day.  But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

Sheeran received notable hate from his recent headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Sheeran’s account will remain active and open, although the only posts, for the time being, will only be automatic updates from his Instagram page.

Via BBC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live