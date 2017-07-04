Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After Abuse From Trolls Becomes Too Much

Ed Sheeran will not be posting on Twitter anytime soon. The singer has quit the social media platform after a relentless stream of hate-filled messages were sent his way from haters and trolls.
Sheeran told The Sun, “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”
Sheeran received notable hate from his recent headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival.
Sheeran’s account will remain active and open, although the only posts, for the time being, will only be automatic updates from his Instagram page.
Via BBC