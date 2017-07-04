Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After Abuse From Trolls Becomes Too Much

Ed Sheeran will not be posting on Twitter anytime soon. The singer has quit the social media platform after a relentless stream of hate-filled messages were sent his way from haters and trolls.

Sheeran told The Sun, “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

Sheeran received notable hate from his recent headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

@davidgate @acjnash Dave – if that ginger busker can headline Glasto you've got a chance next year.. — Hmmmph. (@Techn0phobe) June 26, 2017

There is currently a ginger busker on BBC one — Lance 🇬🇧 (@iamL4NCE) July 2, 2017

It's like paying £280 for a festival only to find out they've let a ginger busker headline — Adam Seward (@Adam_Seward85) June 27, 2017

Sheeran’s account will remain active and open, although the only posts, for the time being, will only be automatic updates from his Instagram page.

Via BBC