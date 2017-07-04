Joe Jonas And Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Are Dating; Intend To Keep Relationship “Very Private”

DNCE’s Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner have been in a relationship since last fall, but as intended, they’ve done an excellent job of keeping their love extremely private. Turner told the Sunday Times, “I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship.”

The pair were first spotted together in early November, at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards concert in the Netherlands, and became “Instagram official” at the beginning of the year.

Miami Daze A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Sophie continued with the Sunday Times, “I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun. Going out with friends, going out to eat, not really having a care. And people I’ve met recently in my life have drawn me out of that. It really helps you own those insecurities. The things I tortured myself about before, I can forget about.”

