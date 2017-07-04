Man With Parkinson’s Competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ for an Inspirational Run

July 4, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: American Ninja Warrior, Fox Foundation, Inspirational, Parkinson's, Parkinson's Disease, TV, TV Shows

Meet Jimmy Choi, a 41-year-old tech consultant from Bolingbrook, Illinois. Jimmy proved it takes more than skill to be a true warrior on a recent episode of American Ninja Warrior. Jimmy Choi also has Parkinson’s disease that he’s battled with since he was 27. Through exercise, Jimmy has been able to control his Parkinson’s, which has led to the completion of 12 marathons and 76 half-marathons.

Jimmy was competing on American Ninja Warrior as part of #TeamFox, Michael J. Fox’s foundation. Through Jimmy’s efforts, he has raised over $100,000 for the foundation which funds research, and he plans continuing.

Need a daily dose of inspiration? Watch Jimmy’s inspirational run below.

