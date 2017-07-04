Oregon Passes Gender-Neutral Driver Licenses

July 4, 2017 9:56 PM
Yup! You saw it right. Oregon has become the first state in the country to pass a law stating that residents have a THIRD option for gender, said in a news article at CBS News.

Now you have the option to choose “M” for male, “F” for female and now, “X” for non-binary. This law took an effect on Monday and was influenced by Portland’s rule of them being the first city to allow a third option for gender identity.

Oregon’s government has worked hard to update their systems to add the third gender identity. It’s not only for driver licenses, but also on your ID cards and learner’s permit.

California has looked into it as well and lawmakers are seeking something similar to Oregon’s rule.

-Marco A. Salinas

