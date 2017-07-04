The Ten Greatest Fireworks Scenes In Movie History

It’s Fourth Of July, which of course means celebrating the birth of America…but we’re all in it for the fireworks, right?

The colors, the noises, the booms and bangs, fireworks shows are amazing, and no matter how jaded a person you are, fireworks have something that can revert you back to a ten-year-old full of whimsy and wonder.

That being said, there have been great fireworks scenes in movies over the years, and we have a list highlighting ten of the very best. These are in no particular order, and if we missed any, please let us know!

An American Tail

To Catch a Thief

V for Vendetta

Return of the Jedi

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Harry Potter and the Ordewr of the Phoenix

Manhattan

Mary Poppins

And of course, the GOAT…

The Sandlot

Via Geek Tyrant