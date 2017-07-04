[VIDEO] A. Rod Biking With J. Lo, Shirtless!

JRod is THAT couple y'all. Jen be multi tasking yo like my clumsy ass would of fell off that bike already bendito 😪 #JLo #jenniferlopez #allihave #jlovegas #arod A post shared by jennifer lopez fanpage (@slayitlikejlo) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

The biking power couple are strolling on their bikes together on a Sunday afternoon heading to yoga, when J. Lo took her video to Instagram stories and films A. Rod biking with her, SHIRTLESS, said in an article on usmagazine.com.

You can see the couple smiling as they ride together and J. Lo filming her ride along, focusing on her hunk, former Yankees baseball player boyfriend. As she looks through her camera, she gives a smile and giggles, showing love to her boyfriend.

As she was interviewed with EXTRA, “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me,” she said. “He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I’m excited about life.”

If this isn’t #RelationshipGoals, then I don’t know what is!

-Marco A. Salinas