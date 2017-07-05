1 Out Of 5 Men Think Kissing Someone Else Is Not Cheating

July 5, 2017
Here’s another interesting study that husbands and wives will be fighting over for quite sometime.   It exposes what men really think about cheating.

A study out of Scotland revealed that 19 percent of men believe “passionately kissing” someone other than their partner is acceptable behavior.  Meanwhile, just 9 percent of women think kissing another person would not be a deal-breaker.

Research found 66 percent of all couples felt they could not survive if their partner was cheating on them.

-source via foxnews.com

