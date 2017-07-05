Chrissy Teigen Knows John Legend Looks Like A Baby, And Wants You To Stop Sending Her Pictures

July 5, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Arthur, Baby, chrissty teigen, funny, John Legend, pictures, Twitter

Alright.  We already knew John Legend looks like the cartoon character Arthur.  That’s been well established.

Some people even think he looks like a bearded Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

We definitely see the resemblance with Arthur, and if we squint, maybe we can kind of see it with JGL as well.  But there is absolutely no doubt that John looks EXACTLY like this baby, as posted by twitter user @MrMenziN.  It’s totally uncanny.

Then the floodgates were opened, and people were sending John and his wife Chrissy Teigen babies that look exactly like John.

Finally, Teigen had to step in herself and try to end the mad rush of baby pics being sent their way.

Even John has to agree.

Via Buzzfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live