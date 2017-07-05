Game Developer Creates Motion-Sensing Controller For Video Game Using French Baguette

July 5, 2017 8:09 AM
Overwatch was one of the most hyped and critically acclaimed video games of 2016, and it has amassed a huge following of loyal fans and players.

One of these superfans is game developer Dylan Beck.  Apparently, he felt like the game was missing something, and without it, he couldn’t reach his maximum level of funness.  One of Overwatch’s most popular characters if Widowmaker, who utilizes a sniper rifle for long-range attacks.  Dylan decided to craft his own motion-sensing controller in order to mimic that of a sniper, so of course, he crafted such a controller out of a delicious french baguette!

This isn’t an abnormal hobby for Dylan, either.  He’s made controllers out of everything from Nerf bows to bananas.  Where can we sign up for this guy’s job?

Via Polygon

