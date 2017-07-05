Just An Elephant Doing A Handstand In The Swimming Pool

What’s the best thing about summer? Hitting the swimming pool of course!

Roughly two weeks ago, Zola, the dancing gorilla stole our hearts. His love of the swimming pool was instantly viral. However, word travels fast in the animal kingdom. Not to be outdone by Zola, Samudra, an elephant at the Oregon Zoo is giving our Dallas gorilla a run for his money.

Samudra didn’t dance. After some splashing around she did a handstand in her pool. We’ll give her 10 out 10 and no deduction for not pointing her toes.