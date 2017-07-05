New Documentary Claims Amelia Earhart Survived Plane Crash

According to a new documentary, Amelia Earhart survived her famous flight and ended up as a prisoner of war.

As everyone knows, almost 80 years ago to the day, Earhart took off in her Lockheed Electra from New Guinea and vanished. Neither her plane nor her body were ever found and was presumed dead.

But a new documentary “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence”, shows a photo taken on a South Pacific island days after she disappeared. The film claims Amelia is in the photo, sitting on a dock, surrounded by people who might be her captors.

The documentary airs Sunday on the History Channel and claims the U.S. government covered it all up to save face.

