This might be another example of why you should always think before you post.

To celebrate the our nations Independence Day NPR tweeted the entire Declaration of Independence:

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

We hold these truths to be self-evident, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

Unfortunately some didn’t see these tweets as an act of patriotism, but rather thought NPR was trying to incite a revolution:

So, NPR is calling for revolution.

Interesting way to condone the violence while trying to sound "patriotic".

Your implications are clear. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 4, 2017

A few of the replies to @NPR’s tweeting the Declaration of Independence on this, the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/v56DGg57Nt — Brent Jones (@brentajones) July 4, 2017

Horsechit — Terry (@xebec78) July 4, 2017

Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter. Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash. — Darren Mills πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@darren_mills) July 4, 2017

DEFUND #NPR let the Hollywood Elites pay for your biased propaganda — Diesel πŸ‘ŒπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‘ (@ScandalSheet) July 4, 2017

Some seemed to recognize their error of their ways at least:

Okay, okay…I screwed up with @npr. I jumped the gun and tweeted when I should have waited for them to finish. I offer my apologies. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

I Tweeted a VERY dumb comment. But ask yourselves; if read to the average American, would they know that you were reading the DOI? I do now. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

I can't reply to you all. But stay tuned.

To those that want to mock me…go for it. I deserve it.

To those that forgive my "sin", thank you — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

Humble pie is like veggies to kid, it can taste awful but it's good for you.

Thank you, America, for feeding me. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

Well let’s all learn from D.G. Davies, and think before we post.