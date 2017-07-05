Sophie Turner Got Her Sex Ed From ‘Game of Thrones’ Scripts

Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, was only 12 years old when she was cast as the eldest daughter of Ned Stark on the hit series.

And now at 21 years old, she revealed that she received her sex education by reading scripts for the hit drama. Turner revealed, “I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff. The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’”

GOT is known for its explicit and graphic content. The show has previously come under fire for its depiction of sexual violence toward women, and one of the most disturbing storylines involved Turner’s character being raped by her character’s husband, Ramsay Bolton.

-source via yahoo.com