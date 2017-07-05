Sweden Organizing A ‘Man-Free’ Music Festival

Recently one of Sweden’s biggest music festivals, Bravalla, has been cancelled next year due to the alarming number of rape and sexual assault claims. In response to the cancellation, Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare is organizing a ‘man-free’ music festival.

BBC is reporting that the idea cam from a tweet that Knyckare had,”What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome?”

Add that the festival would take place, “until all men have learned to behave.”

Knyckare followed those initial thoughts by saying, “Sweden’s first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer. In the coming days I’ll bring together a solid group of talented organisers and project leaders to form the festival organisers, then you’ll hear from everyone again when it’s time to move forward.”

