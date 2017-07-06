According To Reports, Kathy Griffin Was Interviewed By The Secret Service For Over An Hour

July 6, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: an hour, beheaded picture, Donald Trump, Interview, Kathy Griffin, President, Secret Service

A little over a month ago, comedian Kathy Griffin found herself right in the middle of a presidential controversy. After taking a picture with a bloody beheaded Donald Trump, she was fired from CNN, berated by fans, and faced an investigation by the Secret Service.

While Griffin hasn’t officially been cleared by the Secret Service, she has apparently been through the interview process. According to political reporter Yashar Ali, Griffin was interviewed for over an hour and in-person.

Of course, Griffin hasn’t mentioned the interview or divulged any new details on the matter. Her lawyer Lisa Bloom is also keeping hush -hush on the matter. However, Griffin still has time to get in a presidential jab here and there.

