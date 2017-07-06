Blac Chyna Hired Lawyer After Rob Kardashian Posts Naked Pictures Of Her On Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a very public on and off again relationship. While the couple share a daughter together, it’s a safe bet that their relationship is officially over.

In case you missed it on Wednesday, Rob went on a crazy picture posting spree on Instagram. In addition to claiming Blac Chyna was cheating on him, possibly had an STD, used drugs etc., he also posted several nude pictures of her.

Not too long after that, Rob got the boot from the social media site. However, the drama for Rob won’t end there. It’s highly likely that he could face charges for what’s called”Revenge Porn.”

Well, Blac Chyna has lawyered up, enlisting the help of Walter Mosley who says,