Chelsea Handler And Tomi Lahren To Butt Heads In Live Debate

The Daily Beast reports Netflix show host Chelsea Handler is set to debate right-wing opportunist and sort-of talking head Tomi Lahren later this month at Politicon, a political convention set to launch its third outing July 29-30 in Pasadena, CA.

Handler has spent the past few years slowly transitioning from making offensive jokes about minorities and reality-TV stars to providing thin analyses of political and social issues while adding her own humorous take on the subjects. The live conversation will hopefully go somewhat more smoothly than an earlier one Handler had planned with Anne Coulter, who presumably has since realized trying to be funny in the proximity of any comedian isn’t a good look for her.

-source via avclub.com