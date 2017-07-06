Confident Man Eats Carolina Reaper Pepper. Instantly Regrets It.

July 6, 2017
Why do Carolina Reapers exist?  What possible purpose do they serve other than clicks on YouTube?  If you think you are a spicy food connosiuer, there are plenty of people who will tell you they are no joke.  No matter how confident in your skills you think may be, the Carolina Reaper, as best we can tell, has never been defeated.

That being said, this guy thought he could handle it.  Even at the very beginning of the video, he trys playing it cool saying they aren’t “that bad”  Then about oh…seconds later, he lets out a big wheeze cough, and the game is on!  He has to get out of the car the pain is too much!  He CRIES!

It’s not nice to laugh at somebody else’s pain, but hey, you brought this on yourself, dude.

Via BroBible

