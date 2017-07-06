Here’s Why You Should Delay Posting Vacation Photos

We recently shared with you that most people on social media are irritated by your vacation photos. Well, here’s another reason to hold off on posting those vacation pics … at least until you get back.

According to a study by a UK based insurance company, posting vacation photos while you are still on your trip increases your chances of getting robbed!

Potential criminals are on the lookout for unoccupied houses. When you post photos while you are on vacation you are basically advertising that your house is empty. Unlikely, yes, but if you have a ton of followers it could happen.

If you want to post vacation photos and you don’t want to wait until you get home, make sure you aren’t using the geotag feature and you don’t comment about currently being away.

And when tempted to post in the moment while the experience is ‘live’ – please review the first sentence of this post. 😉