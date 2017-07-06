Ice Cream Filled Donuts Are Here

If you love donuts as much as you love ice cream, there’s a bakery in Los Angeles that won’t force you to pick between your two favorite desserts.

B Sweet Dessert Bar makes an ice-cream-filled doughnut called the “Halo” that is so much better than any old doughnut ice-cream sandwich, because they actual seal a scoop of ice cream inside a hot glazed doughnut — making it, in theory, way less messy and so much easier to Instagram.

Each $5 Halo is made to order, so you can pick out your ice-cream flavor — vanilla, mint chip, cookies and cream, rocky road, chocolate malted crunch, and ube are the options on their menu — and then your hot-and-cold dessert will be made just for you.

-source via cosmopolitan.com