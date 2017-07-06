Ice Cream Filled Donuts Are Here

If you love donuts as much as you love ice cream, there’s a bakery in Los Angeles that won’t force you to pick between your two favorite desserts.
B Sweet Dessert Bar makes an ice-cream-filled doughnut called the “Halo” that is so much better than any old doughnut ice-cream sandwich, because they actual seal a scoop of ice cream inside a hot glazed doughnut — making it, in theory, way less messy and so much easier to Instagram.
We all love donuts and we all love ice cream. Now how about both in one complete package?🤤🍩🍦. ⠀ 🍴: (Ice Cream Donuts) Ube, chocolate, mint chocolate, vanilla, rocky road &cookies and cream.⠀ 📍: @MyBSweet ⠀ ——————————————— ⠀ #lunch #seriouseats #laeats #nomnomnom #nomnom #igfood #yahoofood #goodeats #oceats #ocfoodies #foodie #zagat #vscofood #orangecounty #eatthis #buzzfeedfood #comfortfood #cheatmeal #foodheaven #losangeleseats #fried #cheatday #desserts #dessert #carbs #losangeles #icecream #donut #yelpoc #donuts
Each $5 Halo is made to order, so you can pick out your ice-cream flavor — vanilla, mint chip, cookies and cream, rocky road, chocolate malted crunch, and ube are the options on their menu — and then your hot-and-cold dessert will be made just for you.
-source via cosmopolitan.com