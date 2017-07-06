Most Kids Aren’t Working Summer Jobs Anymore

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which keeps track of what’s going on in the working world, says fewer teenagers are working summer jobs these days.

Forty years ago, nearly 60% of U.S. teenagers were working — or at least looking for work — during the peak summer months. Last year, just 35% were.

Research from CareerBuilder.com shines light on at least part of the reason for the downward numbers. When it comes to summer hiring, 34% of businesses said they planned to hire a friend for the summer, 30% a family member and 19% said they were putting their own child on the payroll.

Another reason is that older Americans forced to (or choosing to) extend their working lives take some of those jobs, or newcomers to America looking for work.

What summer job do you wish you could go back in time and do again? What was so great about it?