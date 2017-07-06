Rapper Loses $100,000 Diamond Chain Crowdsurfing During Concert

Rap duo Rae Sremmurd was performing in Paris on Monday when member Slim Jxmmi leapt off the stage and crowdsurfed. Looking back, he probably would do things over again, as Slim Jxmmi lost a diamond chain worth $100,000.

The duo pleaded the crowd to return the chain, and Slim initially offered 5,000 Euros. for its return. When nobody bit, he upped the ante to 50,000 Euros. We’d be hard-pressed to find a more expensive crowdsurf in music history.

WARNING. NSFW Language.

Slim only purchased the chain at the end of last May, so not even two months and it’s already gone.

Surprisingly, Slim doesn’t seem too terribly affected by the incident.

Yes I hit a 100k crowd surf — J✖️M (@Jxmmi) July 4, 2017

He’ll probably think twice about crowdsurfing in the future, though.

Via BroBible