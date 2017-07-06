Rob Kardashian Has Been Kicked Off Instagram

July 6, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: blac chyna, Instagram, Rob Kardashian

There is one less Instagrammer as of today. Rob Kardashian has been booted after posting nude photos of Blac Chyna.

Rob, who has accused Chyna of cheating on him, moved to Twitter when Instagram deleted his account where he posted the same revenge porn pics.

He tweeted, “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

Chyna has accused Rob of physical abuse.

Rob and Chyna broke up in December shortly after the birth of their daughter but had recently reconciled.

