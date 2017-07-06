Strapping Fireworks To A Model Airplane Is NEVER A Good Idea, Might Burn The Neighbor’s House Down

July 6, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Fireworks, model airplane, neighbor's house

Every year, like clockwork, the PSAs about fireworks start weeks before the fourth of July. For most of us, we get it…fireworks are dangerous. They should be handled with extreme caution. They’re explosives!

However, there’s always that one person who ruins the fun for everyone. That one person who does something stupid, like blows a hand off or worse.

This year’s candidate comes from a couple of kids who thought it would be a good idea to strap their fireworks to a model airplane. As expected, things do NOT end well. Once they set the fireworks on fire, the plane immediately flew into a tree and exploded on the side of someone’s house.

Guy throws firework-airplane at his neighbor’s house from videos

Whoops! Fingers crossed that house didn’t burn to the ground.
