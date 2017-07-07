16 Kit Kat Flavors That You Never Knew Existed

July 7, 2017 5:08 PM
Most people in the U.S. love KitKat chocolate bars but in Japan, they take KitKat to a whole new level.

Since 2000, Nestlé has produced over 300 flavors in Japan; flavors you would never put with chocolate, but they are all popular foods and flavors in Japan.

The reason Kit Kat is so popular in Japan is because it sounds so similar to “Kitto Kattsu” which translates to: “You will surely win.” It is given to school children when the school year begins and during exams, and otherwise given out as a good luck charm.

1.) Baked Potato

2.) Adzuki Bean

3.) Choco Banana

4.) Cream Cheese

5.) Butter

6.) Wasabi

7.) Ginger Ale

8.) Royal Milk Tea

9.) Purple Sweet Potato(they love potatoes in Japan)

10.) Miso Soup

11.) Blueberry Cheesecake

12.) Corn

13.) Brown Sugar Syrup

14.) Vegetable Juice

15.) Watermelon

16.) Sake

-source via providr.com

