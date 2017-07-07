AMP’s Private Penthouse Party With Demi Lovato

July 7, 2017 3:00 PM

AMP 1037 wants to give you a Private Penthouse Party with Demi Lovato in Las Vegas!

We’re sending you and a guest to the Las Vegas Strip to party with Demi Lovato this coming Friday, July 14th.

Two AMP 1037 listeners right here in DFW will win! Just listen Monday, July 10th at 7am to Fast In The Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers and again at 5pm with Tanner for your chance to win!

When you hear the cue to call get ready to dial 214 or 817 787-1037, and get ready to AMP UP YOUR SUMMER with Demi Lovato in Vegas!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live