[AUDIO] Kesha Breaks Silence After Jerry Seinfeld Hug Shutdown

Yes, we all remember that Kesha got “hug denied” by Jerry Seinfeld, but now mentions she’s now “hug traumatized”, said in an article on toofab.com.

In an interview from Hits1 on SiriusXM, she tells about her story and what was going on through her head when she saw Seinfeld. Kesha is a hugger and loves to hug her fans, family and friends. Though, she should’ve thought that Seinfeld wasn’t a hugger.

Seinfeld told his side of the story after the shutdown to Kesha saying, “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star… I don’t know everyone,” he said to Extra’s AJ Calloway.

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he says. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality, i don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug is not first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Kesha did definitely heard the hard way, but she did get a major redemption after the shutdown. Listen to the interview!

