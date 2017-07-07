E Online has learned Ben Affleck is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

The two recently got together last week while he was working in London and took in the Sam Mendes’ play Ferryman.

A source to E Online says, “It’s more than a summer fling”–“They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.”

Despite their best efforts to keep their dating on the down-low, they were spotted in L.A. last night on another date.

Does this mean we’ll eventually see Ben dressed as Batman, hosting SNL? Well, ratings would be higher than he can fly!

