Drake Bell Returns To Music with New Sound

July 7, 2017 10:38 PM
You definitely heard it right! The former Nickelodeon Star, Drake Bell dropped a new song with a new lyric music video, said in an article on ew.com.

PEOPLE had an exclusive interview with Bell mentioning his new song “Run Away”. His influence, “Growing up listening to Sublime, being a surfer kid, this whole EP is a completely new sounds,” he says “The last record I did was a pet project. For this record, it was time to get back in and give the fans some stuff.”

He also comments, “I had so much fun making this,” he says. “It was awesome. I’m just anxious to know what people think.”

You can hear his music on Spotify, just search “Drake Bell” and has 4 tracks on it! Let me know what you think!

