Congratulations to Elvis Andrus on the birth of his precious baby boy! Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles was born on Thursday, July 6th.

And no one is more proud than Elvis Andrus himself. Proud papa and one of our favorite Texas Rangers is already gushing about his son on Instagram, saying…

“This is the best feeling in the world.”

Welcome to this world Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles this is the best feeling in the world / Bienvenido a este mundo Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles esto es lo mejor q me ha pasado en la vida. I love u baby 07/06/17 A post shared by Elvis Andrus (@elvis_andrus1988) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Let’s get a baseball in that left hand STAT!