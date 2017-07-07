Man Wades Into A Lagoon To Relieve Himself Gets Attacked By Croc

One tourist in Cancun, Mexico is in critical condition after being attacked by a crocodile after he drunkenly wandered into a lagoon to pee.

The man, who is believed to be an American, according to Newsweek, was attacked early Sunday morning as he wandered through the city’s hotel zone, according to the Riviera Maya News. The man, who has been identified as either 29 or 40 years old by media outlets, was apparently inebriated and ignored posted signs warning about the presence of crocodiles in the area’s lagoons.

According to 24 Horas, the man waded into the lagoon to relieve himself and was then surprised by a crocodile that bit his arm and attempted to drag him deeper into the water. The man successfully freed himself and made it back to shore, but the reptile was able to rip off part of his arm, according to El Sol de Mexico.

There have been 36 crocodile attacks over the past 22 years in the state of Quintana Roo, according to El Universal, and many of them have taken place in Cancun, where tourists ignore warnings of the crocodile population.

-source via star-telegram.com