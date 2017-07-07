[PHOTOS] ‘Jersey Shore’ Comes Back With Reunion Show

You heard it correctly, the cast from Jersey Shore have been seen with cameras around Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park in New Jersey filming a so-called “reunion show”, said in an article on nj.com.

The director of marketing at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach says Snooki and JWoww were spotted eating dinner at Jenkinson’s Pavilion Restaurant after filming.

Snooki had an interview with E! News sharing her excitement about the show. “Yes!” she said. “but not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week.”

Others including Mike “The Situation” took his excitement to Instagram saying “We have a Situation”. Sharing an article about the cast coming back for a reunion show.

We have a Situation 🇮🇹😉GTL A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

So far, we don’t know exactly where they will air the show since MTV spokesperson says they’re not part of the project with the network.

Are you excited about the reunion show that’s coming out soon or would you rather skip it?

-Marco A. Salinas